Analysts Expect Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) to Post $0.12 EPS

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Limbach’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 211 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LMB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Limbach has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Limbach had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Limbach by 52.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Limbach by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Limbach by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

