Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $380.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.60 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $374.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,676.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.02. 585,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,373. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

