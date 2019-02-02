Analysts Expect HyreCar Inc (HYRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HyreCar.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

HYRE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,323. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

In other news, Director Anshu Bansal sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.