Analysts Anticipate YPF SA (YPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) will announce sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for YPF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. YPF posted sales of $3.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that YPF will report full year sales of $15.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $17.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover YPF.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

YPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. YPF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in YPF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in YPF in the third quarter worth about $648,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at about $92,700,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $16.50 on Friday. YPF has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

