Analysts Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Brokerages expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post sales of $133.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.90 million and the highest is $135.87 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $135.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $527.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $554.94 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,428. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

