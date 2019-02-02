Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce $60.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.69 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $53.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $228.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.79 million to $230.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.71 million, with estimates ranging from $238.56 million to $253.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.88 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 181,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,276,198.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $220,774.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,611.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 233,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,143 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 92,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

