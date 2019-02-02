Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OMAB stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

