AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $13.59 Million Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,466 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.24% of Signature Bank worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

