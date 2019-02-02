AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,342,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,508 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $53,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,606 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,313,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,748,000 after purchasing an additional 186,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,651,000 after purchasing an additional 921,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

