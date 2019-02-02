AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.26, but opened at $83.37. AmerisourceBergen shares last traded at $83.22, with a volume of 2425601 shares traded.

The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $240,112.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $415,669.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,508.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,099 shares of company stock worth $9,877,562. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

