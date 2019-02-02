American Tower Corp (AMT) Stake Decreased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $638,371.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,153 shares of company stock worth $43,872,303. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $173.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

