American Public Education (APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $440,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.