American National BankShares (AMNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. 7,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,284. The stock has a market cap of $284.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.87. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Miller Pleasant purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,494.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American National BankShares by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in American National BankShares by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American National BankShares by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

