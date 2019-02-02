Ameresco (AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of AMRC opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Ameresco’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Bakas sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $200,028.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,992.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $298,294. Insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

