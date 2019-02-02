Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (down from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,098.70.

Shares of AMZN traded down $92.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,626.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,265.93 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,949,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

