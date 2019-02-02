Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $2,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We remain PT, which remains based on a SOTP valuation, now on our newly introduced FY20 estimates that call for +20% top-line growth and >40% adj. CSOI growth through FY20.””

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,834.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,098.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,626.23 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,265.93 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.79 billion, a PE ratio of 357.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.