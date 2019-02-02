Amarc Resources (AHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85.

About Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

