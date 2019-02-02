Altria Group (MO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. Altria Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.37.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/altria-group-mo-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.