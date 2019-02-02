Altria Group (MO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24. Altria Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.15-4.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.37.

Shares of MO opened at $49.20 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.44% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

