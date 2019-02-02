Alphatec (ATEC) Shares Down 15%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) traded down 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.30. 4,604,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,123% from the average session volume of 376,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 78.46% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alphatec by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 249,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 57.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 249,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 20.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphatec by 206.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

