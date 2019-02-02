Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,110.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $776.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. JMP Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,300.16.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.12, for a total value of $88,249.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,366 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

