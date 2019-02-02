Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/alpha-cubed-investments-llc-has-1-35-million-holdings-in-nvidia-co-nvda.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.