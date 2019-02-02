Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,462,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,587,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $6,484,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $84.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-shares-sold-by-emerald-advisers-llc.html.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.