AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $11.48 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

