All-American Sportpark (AASP) vs. CafePress (PRSS) Head-To-Head Review

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares All-American Sportpark and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -725.71% CafePress -11.17% -25.84% -20.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for All-American Sportpark and CafePress, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares All-American Sportpark and CafePress’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All-American Sportpark N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A CafePress $85.68 million 0.00 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

All-American Sportpark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CafePress.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of CafePress shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of CafePress shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

All-American Sportpark has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About All-American Sportpark

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated a golf center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

