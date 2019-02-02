Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.74.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,766,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,258,008. The firm has a market cap of $431.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,811,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,591,000 after purchasing an additional 229,005 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

