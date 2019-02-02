Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.74.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-shares-bought-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.