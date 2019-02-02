Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.69

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.69 and last traded at $130.79, with a volume of 15666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.36.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $614,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,255 shares in the company, valued at $68,436,486.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 537,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,833,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $4,061,125 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2,442.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

