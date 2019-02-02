Aixtron (AIXXF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

