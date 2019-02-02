Aircastle (AYR) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:AYR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 216,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,103. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aircastle will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aircastle by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

