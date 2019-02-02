AGNC Investment (AGNC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 9,513,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,479,086. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

