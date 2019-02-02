AES Corp (AES) Holdings Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of AES by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AES by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AES opened at $16.68 on Friday. AES Corp has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

