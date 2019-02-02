Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “With an experience of supplying some of the world’s most technologically advanced propulsion systems for over 70 years, Aerojet Rocketdyne serves a broad range of customers. Moreover, Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to expand its strong legacy propulsion franchises on the Standard Missile, Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3), Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missile propulsion systems. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s shares outperformed its industry in past 12 months. However, of late, the company is facing increased competition from entrepreneurs such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, which in turn can hurt its top-line performance. The company is also subject to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for Aerojet Rocketdyne.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 1,500,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,660. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

