Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) Insider Casey C. Kopczynski Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $46.50 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $65.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

