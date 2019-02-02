Aencoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded down 45.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Aencoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Aencoin has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $87,238.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.10987223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Aencoin

Aencoin is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin . Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

