Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

