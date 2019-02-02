Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 6,843 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.6% during the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

