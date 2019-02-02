Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,140 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,437.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 350.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 516.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Zamarin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

WMB opened at $27.43 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

