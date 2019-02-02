Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 162 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in American Water Works by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $98.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,672.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

