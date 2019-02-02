Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $72,909.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000267 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,387,188 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.