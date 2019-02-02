Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Thompson sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.23, for a total value of $10,191,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $68,899,256. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $247.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/adobe-inc-adbe-shares-sold-by-san-francisco-sentry-investment-group-ca.html.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.