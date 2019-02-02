adidas (ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €223.82 ($260.25).

FRA:ADS traded down €8.85 ($10.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €198.85 ($231.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,227 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

