Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

