Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Holdings Raised by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $46.01 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

