Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report released on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

