Access National Co. (ANCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Access National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Access National has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Access National has a payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Access National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANCX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 252,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,899. The firm has a market cap of $497.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Access National has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Access National had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Access National will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANCX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Access National in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Access National Co. (ANCX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/access-national-co-ancx-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23.html.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Access National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Access National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.