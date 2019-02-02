Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:AKR opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.