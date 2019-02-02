ABIOMED (ABMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its flagship Impella which saw a solid performance in the United States in recent times. Impella’s patient success stories and increasing global adoptions are major positives. Revenues from Germany and Japan also shot up. A raised guidance for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects ahead. Considerable expansion in the operating margin buoys optimism. Surging R&D expenses show increasing focus on innovation. Abiomed’s balance sheet remains debt-free. On the flip side, contraction in the company’s gross margin is worrisome. Intense competition in the industry is likely to mar prospects over the long haul. Abiomed has significant international presence that exposes it to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.67.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $200.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

