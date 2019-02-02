Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In other news, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

