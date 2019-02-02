Aaron’s (AAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaron’s has outperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, the company delivered earnings beat in seven of the trailing 10 quarters. Additionally, sales outpaced estimates for the last seven quarters, including the third quarter of 2018. Robust growth at the Progressive segment and notable improvement at the Aaron’s Business division have been aiding the company’s performance. However, the company is witnessing soft comps at its company-operated stores for the last few quarters. This can be attributed to lower customer count and waning store traffic. Also, declining comps at the franchised stores have been hurting the company’s overall comps. This trend is expected to continue as comps for 2018 are projected to come in between negative 2% and negative 1%. Further, intense competition in the industry might adversely affect the company’s top and bottom-line performances.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAN. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 974,704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,844,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,892,000 after purchasing an additional 422,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 594,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,855 shares during the last quarter.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

